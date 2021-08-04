Advertisement

High water closes parts of road in Putnam County

Heavy rain floods White Pines subdivision in Teays Valley.
Heavy rain floods White Pines subdivision in Teays Valley.(Courtesy of Derek Alexander)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- State Route 34 near Arby’s in Teays Valley is closed Tuesday night in both directions due to high water.

That’s according to Putnam County 911 dispatchers.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Dispatchers say trees are down across Putnam County following high winds and rains Tuesday evening.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest details.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

