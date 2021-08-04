High water closes parts of road in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- State Route 34 near Arby’s in Teays Valley is closed Tuesday night in both directions due to high water.

That’s according to Putnam County 911 dispatchers.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Dispatchers say trees are down across Putnam County following high winds and rains Tuesday evening.

This is a developing story.

