Advertisement

Man accused of killing, partially dismembering woman in Fla. apartment

By WESH Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 12:41 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) - A Florida man faces a first-degree murder charge after police found a woman partially dismembered in the apartment where he had been staying.

Warning: This article contains disturbing details that may be upsetting to readers.

Police responded to a call of a “suspicious person displaying hostile, erratic behavior” at an Orlando, Florida, apartment Thursday afternoon. The suspect, later identified as 37-year-old Arthur Creese, was in the parking lot naked.

Arthur Creese, 37, faces a charge of first-degree murder in the death of 32-year-old Turquoise...
Arthur Creese, 37, faces a charge of first-degree murder in the death of 32-year-old Turquoise Raegina Samuel.(Source: Orange County Inmate Records)

Creese was taken into custody over mental health and/or drug concerns and sent to the hospital.

When officers went to speak with the tenant in the apartment Creese was known to be staying in, they noticed blood on the door. They entered the apartment and found 32-year-old Turquoise Raegina Samuel dead and partially dismembered.

Police say Samuel’s chest had been cut open, and her hands were cut off and placed on the dining room table. One of her feet had been nailed to the floor.

After interviewing Creese at the hospital, police say there was probable evidence to arrest him for the first-degree murder of Samuel. Detectives were also able to match an impression of Creese’s feet to footprints found in blood at the crime scene.

Hazel Science, who lived about Creese, says she was heartbroken by Samuel’s death.

“It hurts my heart because she didn’t deserve that,” Science said.

She says she’d called law enforcement several times to report Creese’s behavior. She wishes he’d been taken into custody earlier and gotten mental help.

Copyright 2021 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers say a Fayette Co. deputy shot a man during a fight that involved a high-speed chase
Deputy shoots man after high speed chase, fight
Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon
Charleston Police are investigating a stolen ambulance case late Monday night in the city.
Ambulance stolen, recovered soon afterward
A two-vehicle accident Monday night in Dunbar sent three toddlers to the hospital.
Crash sends 3 toddlers to the hospital
Nelsonville Police Officer Scott Dawley died Tuesday in a car accident on his way to a...
Nelsonville Police Officer killed in car accident

Latest News

Police found a woman dead in a brutal and bizarre scene in a Florida apartment.
Call over Fla. man's 'erratic' behavior leads officers to dead woman in apartment
As it looks now, students will not be required to wear masks as school gets underway later this...
Masks not a requirement yet for back to school in Cabell County
New sidewalks unveiled at Mountain Health Arena
New sidewalks unveiled at Mountain Health Arena
National Night Out builds trust between community and law enforcement
National Night Out builds trust between community and law enforcement