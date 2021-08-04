Advertisement

Man accused in murder of his 94-year-old grandfather extradited to W.Va.

36-year-old Seth Ellis Donald was taken extradited back to Huntington on July 26, 2021.
36-year-old Seth Ellis Donald was taken extradited back to Huntington on July 26, 2021.(NONE)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A grandson is now back in West Virginia charged in the death of his 94-year-old grandfather.

Seth Ellis Donald was taken into custody in Beverly Hills California July 26, 2020 and brought back to Huntington one year later on July 26, 2021.

On June 6, 2019 Huntington Police were called to the Woodlands Retirement Community for a call of a deceased person in a wooded area.

They determined the victim was Maurice L. Sill a resident of Woodlands.

Donald, 36, was later charged with first degree murder in the case.

According to a criminal complaint, Donald admitted to police in California that he killed Sill.

Donald’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday, August 5, 2021.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers say a Fayette Co. deputy shot a man during a fight that involved a high-speed chase
Deputy shoots man after high speed chase, fight
Police lights
Teen flown to hospital after crash
Gallia County shooting
Victim in reported shooting dies
A man was shot early Sunday morning in Kanawha County, West Virginia.
Man injured in early morning shooting
A two-vehicle accident Monday night in Dunbar sent three toddlers to the hospital.
Crash sends 3 toddlers to the hospital

Latest News

Ruby Memorial Hospital is seeing an increase in COVID-19 patients in the ICU as the delta...
‘He knew he was going to die, it was just when’: Nurses concerned about unvaccinated COVID-19 patients
A city of Nelsonville Police Officer was killed in a car accident while responding to a call...
Nelsonville Police Officer killed in car accident
Tony's Tuesday weather
Tony's Tuesday weather
WVU issues additional guidance for Fall 2021 return to campus
WVU issues additional guidance for Fall 2021 return to campus