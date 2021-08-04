Man accused in murder of his 94-year-old grandfather extradited to W.Va.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A grandson is now back in West Virginia charged in the death of his 94-year-old grandfather.

Seth Ellis Donald was taken into custody in Beverly Hills California July 26, 2020 and brought back to Huntington one year later on July 26, 2021.

On June 6, 2019 Huntington Police were called to the Woodlands Retirement Community for a call of a deceased person in a wooded area.

They determined the victim was Maurice L. Sill a resident of Woodlands.

Donald, 36, was later charged with first degree murder in the case.

According to a criminal complaint, Donald admitted to police in California that he killed Sill.

Donald’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday, August 5, 2021.

