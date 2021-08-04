Man accused of pulling trigger in deadly shooting over shoes in court

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man who was shot during an argument over a pair of shoes testified Wednesday during a hearing for the man accused of pulling the trigger.

Christopher Neil Smith, 38, of Charleston is facing charges for shooting and killing Amanda Burdette and injuring Jay Henry during an incident on July 26, police say.

Wednesday in court, Henry stated that he and Burdette were outside on their porch on Stockton Street, when Smith approached them and shot them both.

“Chris just pointed a gun right behind him and shot at me. He turned around and shot at me some more. I fell back in a hole to get away from him. And I heard Amanda say, ‘oh my God.’ And after that I heard him walking toward Amanda and he shot at her,” shooting victim Jay Henry, Jr. said Wednesday in court.

Police say a bullet entered Burdette’s side, hitting her lungs, killing her.

The next day Smith was arrested in Clendenin.

Before the shooting, the criminal complaint states Smith accused Henry and Burdette of stealing his wife’s Jordan shoes.

Henry admitted to officers that he often buys illegal narcotics from Smith.

Smith is facing first-degree murder in the shooting death of Amanda Burdette.

He has also been charged with malicious wounding in connection with the gunshot wounds that Henry suffered.

The magistrate says probable cause was found during Wednesday’s hearing and the case now goes to a grand jury.

