Marshall men’s soccer starts season as preseason #1

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s not a huge surprise but the preseason soccer poll point to the Herd’s emergence in the college soccer world. Marshall is ranked #1 in the nation in the United Soccer Coaches preseason poll.

The defending national champions picked up 22 of the 24 first place votes in the poll. Pitt and Clemson each received one vote apiece.

Marshall beat Indiana 1-0 in overtime on a Jamil Roberts goal to give the Herd its first ever soccer national championship. Marshall loses Roberts but returns virtually its entire squad from that championship season.

The Herd has exhibition matches this month against NAIA power Rio Grande, #4 North Carolina, and the University of Charleston, an elite team in Division II.

Marshall opens its regular season August 26th versus James Madison in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

