Martin City Hall, Fire and Police dispatch phone lines out

Martin, Ky. non-emergency phone lines are not working
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARTIN, Ky. (WSAZ) - The non-emergency phone lines and power are out at Martin City Hall as well as the Martin Fire Dept. and Martin Police Dispatch.

Martin Police say anyone needing to contact their office for a non-emergency, can call the Floyd County Sheriff’s Dept. at 606-886-6711 or 606-886-8965. Martin Police say the sheriff’s dept. will relay them the message.

Anyone needing emergency assistance can still call 911.

Martin Police say do not dial 911 as an alternate method of contact for non-emergencies.

