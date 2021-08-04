Advertisement

Masks not a requirement yet for back to school in Cabell County

As it looks now, students will not be required to wear masks as school gets underway later this month in Cabell County.(WEAU)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – As it looks now, students will not be required to wear masks as school gets underway later this month in Cabell County.

The school district is waiting for the state Department of Education to provide more guidance so they can formalize and finalize their plans. Superintendent Ryan Saxe says he hopes the board will be able to do that by the end of the week.

So far, 246 students have expressed interest in enrolling in the virtual learning academy school, which is an alternative to in-person learning.

“One of the things I want to be able to provide is information to our families so they’re not in in anticipation of what’s going to be expected, what are the protocols that we’re going to have the school year,” Superintendent Ryan Saxe said Tuesday. “And so being able to provide that to our families two weeks prior to students coming back I think is a reasonable amount of time, and we want them to have that information so they can make informed decisions.”

The first day of school in Cabell County is Aug. 18.

