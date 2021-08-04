Advertisement

Mason County Schools votes for in-person learning, five days a week; masks recommended

Mason County School officials voted Tuesday to start the school year in-person, five days a...
Mason County School officials voted Tuesday to start the school year in-person, five days a week. Masks are recommended.(Pixabay)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Mason County School officials voted Tuesday to start the school year in-person, five days a week.

Superintendent Keith Burdette released that information, saying bus routes will go back to single runs. Last year, they were split into two to reduce the number of kids on each one.

Also on Tuesday, the board recommended that face masks be worn for staff and students in all grades while at school and on buses.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers say a Fayette Co. deputy shot a man during a fight that involved a high-speed chase
Deputy shoots man after high speed chase, fight
Police lights
Teen flown to hospital after crash
Gallia County shooting
Victim in reported shooting dies
A man was shot early Sunday morning in Kanawha County, West Virginia.
Man injured in early morning shooting
A two-vehicle accident Monday night in Dunbar sent three toddlers to the hospital.
Crash sends 3 toddlers to the hospital

Latest News

Some addresses will be changing in Cabell County to make the mapping system more uniform and...
Some Cabell County residents receive new addresses
Bulldozer
Boyd County deals with blight of dilapidated homes
Two candidates advanced Tuesday night for an open U.S. House seat in central Ohio vacated...
2 candidates advance in Ohio primary for 15th District U.S. House seat
‘He knew he was going to die, it was just when’: Nurses concerned over unvaccinated COVID patients