Mason County Schools votes for in-person learning, five days a week; masks recommended

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Mason County School officials voted Tuesday to start the school year in-person, five days a week.

Superintendent Keith Burdette released that information, saying bus routes will go back to single runs. Last year, they were split into two to reduce the number of kids on each one.

Also on Tuesday, the board recommended that face masks be worn for staff and students in all grades while at school and on buses.

