Nelsonville mourns the loss of police officer

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) - Tragedy has left a void in the heart of Nelsonville. On Tuesday, 43-year-old Officer Scott Dawley was killed in a crash that involved two other vehicles.

The news of his death spread throughout the town quickly, and now the community is doing its best to cope.

“Tears ... Scotty was a good guy, you know. He’s been on the force for awhile. The town’s people loved him,” said Candace Parker.

A pot of flowers sits in the spot where Officer Dawley’s cruiser came to a stop along Canal Street. He was a seven-year veteran of the police department.

“Obviously a lot of thoughts today. It’s just a very surreal call. One that no police chief or anyone in law enforcement wants to hear,” Nelsonville Police Chief Scott Fitch said.

On Wednesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered all flags at the statehouse and in Athens County to be lowered to half staff to honor Dawley. Chief Fitch says it’s a reminder of the legacy that his friend leaves behind.

“Scott was just a fun and loving guy. He had a great personality. He loved to joke and tease people,” Fitch said.

Even after Dawley’s passing, Chief Fitch says his officers will forge ahead. He believes that’s what Offficer Dawley would have wanted.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

