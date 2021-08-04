Officials investigating fire that destroyed home

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A home was destroyed in a fire.

It happened in the 400 block of Centennial Drive just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The house was fully involved when crews arrived. The trailer was destroyed.

Kanawha County Homeland Security and Emergency Management say no one was hurt.

There’s no word on what caused the fire.

The Sissonville Fire Department is investigating.

