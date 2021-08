VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Part of State Route 93 is shut down due to a gas leak.

SR 93 is closed at SR 160 in Wellston.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says there are detours from SR 160 to SR 349, then back to SR 93.

There’s no word on how long the road will be closed.

