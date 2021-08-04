2 candidates advance in Ohio primary for 15th District U.S. House seat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two candidates advanced Tuesday night for an open U.S. House seat in central Ohio vacated earlier this year by former Rep. Steve Stivers, according to unofficial election results.

The Associated Press reports that state Rep. Allison Russo won the Democratic primary. On the Republican side, Mike Carey won the GOP nomination.

They will square off in the general election on Nov. 2.

In April, Stivers, a Republican, announced he would resign his position in Congress to become president and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.

