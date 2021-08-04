Advertisement

Sailor charged with setting fire that destroyed warship is from Kentucky

FILE - In this July 12, 2020, file photo, smoke rises from the USS Bonhomme Richard in San...
FILE - In this July 12, 2020, file photo, smoke rises from the USS Bonhomme Richard in San Diego after an explosion and fire on board the ship at Naval Base San Diego. The U.S. Navy said Thursday, July 29, 2021, that charges have been filed against a sailor who is accused of starting a fire last year that destroyed a warship docked off San Diego. The amphibious assault ship called the USS Bonhomme Richard burned for more than four days and was the Navy's worst U.S. warship fire outside of combat in recent memory.(AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WKYT) - The sailor charged with starting a fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard last year is from Ashland, Kentucky.

Ryan Sawyer Mays’ attorney, Gary Barthel, with the Military Law Center in San Diego confirmed this to WKYT.

Barthel says his client “always enjoyed being in the Navy and making it a career” and adds Mays has “consistently denied the allegations and continues to do so.”

The July 2020 fire burned for more than four days. About 160 sailors and officers were on board, and more than 60 sailors and civilians were treated for minor injuries, heat exhaustion and smoke inhalation, according to The Associated Press.

A spokesperson said Thursday Mays was charged with aggravated arson and the willful hazarding of a vessel.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers say a Fayette Co. deputy shot a man during a fight that involved a high-speed chase
Deputy shoots man after high speed chase, fight
Heavy rain floods White Pines subdivision in Teays Valley.
High water causes traffic issues in Putnam County, floods neighborhoods; trees downed
Nelsonville Police Officer Scott Dawley died Tuesday in a car accident on his way to a...
Nelsonville Police Officer killed in car accident
Ruby Memorial Hospital is seeing an increase in COVID-19 patients in the ICU as the delta...
‘He knew he was going to die, it was just when’: Nurses concerned about unvaccinated COVID-19 patients
Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon

Latest News

The water left behind a think layer of mud on the road and in homes in the Scott Depot area of...
Residents clean mud from homes after flooding in Scott Depot
Tony's Wednesday weather
Tony's Wednesday weather
West Nile virus detected
West Nile virus detected
SOMC to require employees to be fully vaccinated
SOMC to require employees to be fully vaccinated