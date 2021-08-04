Sheriff’s deputies concerned of welfare of 10-month-old, searching for parents

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is attempting to locate a man and a woman regarding the health and welfare of their 10-month-old infant.

Law Enforcement and Child Protective Services are attempting to establish contact with Nicholas Toney and Tanya Harrah, both of the Dempsey Branch area.

If you have information regarding their location, you are asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 or contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

