Advertisement

SOMC to require employees to be fully vaccinated

SOMC in Portsmouth, Ohio.
SOMC in Portsmouth, Ohio.(wsaz)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Southern Ohio Medical Center is requiring all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by September 17.

Officials with SOMC made the announcement Wednesday. They say this is based on recommendations from 56 healthcare organizations – including the Ohio Hospital Association, American Medical Association and American Nurses Association – as well as local medical and scientific experts.

Several other hospitals have taken this step, including OhioHealth, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, and the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. SOMC has made this decision after carefully weighing the pros and cons and seeking input from staff.

“We have seen an increase in cases of COVID-19, including among those between 30 and 50 years old,” said pulmonologist Dr. Elie Saab. “The virus does not differentiate based on politics, race or religion. It can impact all of us, and so it’s important for everyone in our community that we set the example by being vaccinated. It’s not just about your own health. It’s about the health of everyone around you.”

Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. David Byers said, “As healthcare providers, being fully vaccinated is a matter of patient safety. Our patients, especially those who are immunocompromised, deserve to know they’re entering a facility where we’ve all taken the steps necessary to protect them from this illness.”

SOMC says employees with medical, religious or strongly held belief objections will be eligible for exemptions, but must be tested for COVID-19 twice a week until the virus is no longer considered a cause for concern.

Scioto County is one of the most significant hot beds for the coronavirus in the state of Ohio, according to the Mayo Clinic. The county’s per capita rate of infection is three times higher than the state average.

Vaccines are available free of charge at SOMC Community Pharmacy locations in Portsmouth, Wheelersburg and West Union, or any other local provider of COVID-19 vaccines.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers say a Fayette Co. deputy shot a man during a fight that involved a high-speed chase
Deputy shoots man after high speed chase, fight
Heavy rain floods White Pines subdivision in Teays Valley.
High water causes traffic issues in Putnam County, floods neighborhoods; trees downed
Nelsonville Police Officer Scott Dawley died Tuesday in a car accident on his way to a...
Nelsonville Police Officer killed in car accident
Ruby Memorial Hospital is seeing an increase in COVID-19 patients in the ICU as the delta...
‘He knew he was going to die, it was just when’: Nurses concerned about unvaccinated COVID-19 patients
Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon

Latest News

The first case of the COVID-19 delta variant has been confirmed in Mingo County.
First delta variant COVID case confirmed in Mingo County
Christopher Neil Smith, 38, of Charleston is facing charges for shooting and killing Amanda...
Man accused of pulling trigger in deadly shooting over shoes in court
Man accused of pulling trigger in deadly shooting over shoes in court
A 76-year-old man who was vaccinated has died as a result of COVID-19 complications.
Vaccinated, elderly man dies with COVID complications