Some Cabell County residents receive new addresses

SALT ROCK, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A $250,000 project in Cabell County to correctly address buildings and residences is well underway.

Salt Rock was the first community to be impacted, with some residents getting letters in the mail of a change of address -- all as the county moves to systematically upgrade and unify street names and numbers to make residences and buildings easier to find and more uniform.

Some residents like Sheila Jobe have never had an address.

“I don’t have a house number so it wasn’t ever on my house, we just go by our route number,” Jobe said.

For decades, she has used the rural route number on her mailbox as an address, making it difficult for delivery drivers and other entities to find her.

“People would call us trying to find our place and they’d say, ‘don’t you have anything else?’ We’d say ‘No we don’t, we’ve never had anything,” she said.

She says she’s been fortunate over the years and lives close to a Cabell 911 ambulance station, so when she calls in an emergency they’ve been able to find her quickly.

Mike Davis, director of Cabell County 911, said this project is a major undertaking, but incredibly necessary for the safety and well-being of residents in an emergency.

“The days of, you know, giving directions to turn at the red barn and look for the big oak tree, just doesn’t work,” Davis said.

The county is home to about 14 zip codes. Some cul-de-sacs all share an address, which makes it tricky for the U.S. Postal Service and even first responders to locate a home when 911 is called.

“Law enforcement, an ambulance, or even a pizza delivery, it will help everybody,” he said.

Sheila Jobe and her neighbors will be getting a number and new street name to help emergency workers find them faster, which she says gives her peace of mind.

Some residents expressed frustration over having to make changes to their utility companies and state records, as well as the financial burden.

“We’ll make it as painless as possible and we try to work with making as little changes as we can possibly make while still making it efficient,” Davis said.

The next area to be impacted by the project will be Branchland and Culloden before they move on to larger sections of the county.

