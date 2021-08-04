TSA stops man carrying a gun from getting on flight

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers stopped a passenger from carrying a gun onto his flight at Yeager Airport.

The incident happened on Tuesday.

TSA officials say they stopped a man from Marietta, Ohio at the checkpoint. He was carrying a .380 caliber firearm. It was not loaded. He told officials he forgot he had his gun with him. He is now facing a possible federal civil penalty for bringing a gun to an airport security checkpoint.

“I strongly urge all gun owners to know where their firearm is before traveling to the airport.” said John C. Allen, TSA’s Federal Security Director for West Virginia. “Passengers are allowed to travel with their firearms and ammunition as long as they follow the proper procedures. Forgetting about a weapon in your bag is no excuse.”

The TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm on its website.

This is the 3rd gun caught at the checkpoint at Yeager Airport this year.

Nationwide, TSA officers detected 3,257 firearms on passengers or their carry-on bags at checkpoints last year, although the total number of passengers screened at airport checkpoints across the country fell by 500 million compared to 2019 due to the pandemic. The result was that twice as many firearms per million passengers screened were detected at checkpoints in 2020 compared to 2019. In 2020, TSA caught approximately 10 firearms per million passengers as compared to about five firearms per million passengers in 2019. Of the guns caught by TSA in 2020, about 83 percent were loaded.

