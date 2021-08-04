Vaccinated, elderly man dies with COVID complications

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A 76-year-old man who was vaccinated has died as a result of COVID-19 complications.

That is according to information released Wednesday from the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

According to Dr. Sherri Young, the man did have an underlying medical condition and passed away while at a medical facility.

Dr. Young says this should not discourage people from getting the vaccination, but just proves there is still COVID-19 in our communities and we need to protect those with underlying conditions and protect the elderly.

KCHD on Wednesday reported 34 new cases of COVID-19.

To date, there have been 327 deaths related to COVID in Kanawha County.

There are currently 110 active cases reported in the county.

