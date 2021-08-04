Advertisement

West Nile virus detected

Growing number of cases of West Nile virus carried by mosquitos-AP Photo
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - The West Nile virus (WNV) has been detected in mosquitos in Portsmouth.

This is the first time this year the virus has been detected in Portsmouth.

The Portsmouth City Health Department says it was confirmed by the Ohio Department of Health Laboratory in a mosquito sample collected on July 21.

No human or animal cases or Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) have been detected so far this year.

Health officials say there is no elevated risk or risk-level change.

Click or tap here for more information on how to be proactive in addressing mosquito issues, along with signs and symptoms to monitor.

