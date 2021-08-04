West Virginia Dept. of Education releases back to school guidance document

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Education and Board of Education have released back-to-school guidance for the 2021-22 school year.

They held a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

State Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch, WVBE Vice President Tom Campbell and West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission Executive Director Bernie Dolan were at the conference.

The document released Wednesday offers key mitigation for schools and extracurricular activities as well as other protocols to help counties as they begin the new school year. The document and website will serve as a resource for educators, families, communities and students.

The first section of the document is social and emotional well-being. They are asking all schools to put children’s mental health at the forefront as they start school.

The number one mitigation strategy is the vaccine. There are seven mitigation strategies in the document.

Cleaning and disinfecting will be continued this upcoming school year.

Officials are asking local districts to evaluate large gatherings outside of the classroom and when they’re outside of core groups. That means working with the local health department.

There is no school map this year. Superintendent Burch says there is only the DHHR outbreak map. It’s a guide for counties to use if they see an uptick in their community.

Social distancing and face coverings are recommended. During Gov. Jim Justice’s press briefing Wednesday, Superintendent Burch said those decisions will be made by county boards of education.

There will be contact tracing, the state superintendent says, but it will be a little different this upcoming year. If a child is vaccinated, they will not have to be part of the quarantine. If a child is not vaccinated and they have a mask on, they will not have to be part of quarantine when it comes to contact tracing.

Superintendent Burch says knowing what we know from the pandemic, the goal this year is to be consistent and to make it safe for more children to be in person.

He says 52,000 children in the state of West Virginia did not attend brick and mortar school last year. Many haven’t been in school since March before the pandemic.

The WVDE recognizes the response to COVID-19 pandemic is fluid and guidance will continuously be revisited to make sure it’s aligned with Governor Justice’s and public health officials’ best practices.

Earlier Wednesday, Governor Jim Justice held a press conference where Superintendent Burch discussed masks and grants for schools who have the highest number of vaccinations.

Grants up for grabs for W.Va. schools with highest number of vaccinations

When it comes to athletics, West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission Executive Director Bernie Dolan says last year they had requirements, but this year it will be recommendations.

“This is a new school year, and we are hopeful for a return with no interruption to in-person learning. The academic progress and the social-emotional health of our students depend on it,” said WVBE Vice President Tom Campbell, CPA. “We know the safest place for our students is in our schools following effective mitigation strategies.”

“With guidance from the Governor and state health officials, we are confident our county boards of education will continue to work with their local health departments to make the best decisions based on the data,” said State Superintendent Burch. “We know the value of in-person learning, and we will continue to focus on engaging the whole child through access to one caring adult and improving outcomes for our students.”

This is a developing story.

