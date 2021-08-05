AARP, Toyota Collaborate provide vehicle to Putnam Aging for vaccine outreach efforts

BUFFALO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One organization now has a way to reach homebound West Virginians struggling to get to a COVID-19 vaccination site.

ARP and Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) teamed up to provide a vehicle for Putnam County Aging Program, Inc. to reach vulnerable individuals in underserved communities.

This vehicle donation is part of Toyota providing more than 50 vehicles overall to a variety of organizations in 13 states. The support from Toyota and AARP is helping local organizations increase vaccine awareness, education and access.

“Working with older adults throughout our service area, we have seen first-hand the devastating impact COVID-19 has had on our elderly population. This vehicle will allow us to provide those we serve with more rides for COVID-19 vaccines and other essential needs,” said Jenni Sutherland, Executive Director of Putnam Aging. “We are excited to partner with Toyota and AARP to ensure all residents of Putnam County wanting a vaccination will have transportation to do so.”

“Through mobility we can improve access to vaccines and enable organizations to reach hundreds of thousands of people across the country,” said Barry Pearson, general manager of administration at Toyota Motor Manufacturing, West Virginia. “By collaborating with AARP and additional community partners, we’re able to extend resources to organizations that have an intricate knowledge of the communities’ specific needs, coming together to make the strongest impact.”

Putnam County residents can now book essential rides, including transportation for COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

For more information, contact Putnam Aging at 1-304-755-2385, 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Monday – Friday.

“AARP is proud of the role we have played in helping older Americans navigate the health and economic challenges of this pandemic,” said Gaylene Miller, AARP West Virginia State Director. “Strong community-based service providers like Putnam Aging are critical to supporting older West Virginians living at home, and the family caregivers helping them to remain there. This collaboration with Toyota will make an important difference in these efforts.”

