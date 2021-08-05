Advertisement

ACTC announces indoor masking requirement

The indoor masking mandate becomes effective on Friday, August 6.
The indoor masking mandate becomes effective on Friday, August 6.(ACTC)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky (WSAZ) - Dr. Paul Czarapata, KCTCS President, recently announced an indoor masking mandate, requiring masks indoors for everyone – students, faculty, staff and visitors – regardless of vaccination status.

This indoor masking mandate becomes effective on Friday, August 6 for all KCTCS colleges, including ACTC, and the System Office.

Currently, all in-person events scheduled on campus will still occur as planned.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 76-year-old man who was vaccinated has died as a result of COVID-19 complications.
Vaccinated, elderly man dies with COVID complications
B.A.R.C Boone Animal Rescue Coalition
Dog found shot, dumped in ditch
The West Virginia Board of Education and Department of Education released back-to-school...
West Virginia Dept. of Education releases back to school guidance document
FILE - In this July 12, 2020, file photo, smoke rises from the USS Bonhomme Richard in San...
Sailor charged with setting fire that destroyed warship is from Kentucky
If you have information regarding their location, you are asked to contact the Fayette County...
Sheriff’s deputies concerned about welfare of 10-month-old, searching for parents

Latest News

The AA Highway will be reduced to one lane at times later this month as a road surfacing...
Traffic delays expected during road project
Seth Ellis Donald is charged with first degree murder in the death of his grandfather Maurice...
Chilling details released during murder hearing: Man records grandfather’s death
File photo of President Donald Trump and Sen. Rand Paul at Rupp Arena in Lexington. (Pool)
Trump asks if Rand Paul will ‘apologize’ for opposing Trump-backed Ohio candidate
Gov. Beshear says the growing cases continue to highlight the need for people to get vaccinated...
Several Ky. hospital systems to require vaccinations for workers