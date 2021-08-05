ACTC announces indoor masking requirement

ASHLAND, Ky (WSAZ) - Dr. Paul Czarapata, KCTCS President, recently announced an indoor masking mandate, requiring masks indoors for everyone – students, faculty, staff and visitors – regardless of vaccination status.

This indoor masking mandate becomes effective on Friday, August 6 for all KCTCS colleges, including ACTC, and the System Office.

Currently, all in-person events scheduled on campus will still occur as planned.

