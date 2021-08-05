Charleston area Suddenlink customers experiencing outages

Advertisement

Customers of Suddenlink in the Charleston area may be experiencing internet outages Wednesday night, according to a company spokesperson.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Customers of Suddenlink in the Charleston area may be experiencing internet outages Wednesday night, according to a company spokesperson.

Officials say the loss of service is due to a fiber cut.

Crews are on scene Wednesday night assessing the damage and will be making repairs to restore service.

We will update you as we learn more. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

