Charleston area Suddenlink customers experiencing outages

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Customers of Suddenlink in the Charleston area may be experiencing internet outages Wednesday night, according to a company spokesperson.

Officials say the loss of service is due to a fiber cut.

Crews are on scene Wednesday night assessing the damage and will be making repairs to restore service.

