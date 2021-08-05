Advertisement

Chilling details released during murder hearing: Man records grandfather’s death

Seth Ellis Donald is charged with first degree murder in the death of his grandfather Maurice Sill.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Chilling details about a man’s death were released Thursday during a murder hearing in Cabell County.

During testimony at the hearing of Seth Ellis Donald, who is charged with first degree murder in the death of his grandfather Maurice Sill, Sgt. Jason Davis with the Huntington Police Department said on June 6, 2019, Donald used an iPad to record a conversation with his grandfather. In the recording, Donald is heard telling Sill he was going to kill him because resources were being wasted on him.

Sgt. Davis testified in court that after the conversation the iPad fell to the ground and a struggle between the two can be heard, with Sill telling his grandson to stop - that he was killing him.

Prior to the incident, Donald had gone on a walk with his grandfather in a wooded area at the Woodlands Retirement Community.

Davis testified about 9 minutes after the struggle began, the video recording shows the grandson’s hand going over Sill’s face. Several minutes later, Davis says Donald pointed the camera to his grandfather’s body lying on the ground.

Davis says Donald left the scene and called 911, claiming his grandfather fell during a medical episode. Donald told Beverly Hills police more than a year later he didn’t confess to the crime initially because he wanted to get his presentation ready.

The hearing ended with the judge finding probable cause. The case is being sent to the grand jury.

