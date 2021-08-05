Commissioners announce $150,000 in funding toward WVSU turf project

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Kanawha County Commission will contribute $150,000 in funding to help build a turf field at West Virginia State University.

The proceeds will go toward a lighting system, it was announced during Thursday’s commission meeting.

The overall cost of the project is around $1.9 million.

A formal announcement is expected Aug. 23 when the commission will present a check for its part in the project.

