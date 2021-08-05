Advertisement

Commissioners announce $150,000 in funding toward WVSU turf project

The Kanawha County Commission will contribute $150,000 in funding to help build a turf field at...
The Kanawha County Commission will contribute $150,000 in funding to help build a turf field at West Virginia State University.(WSAZ/Tori Yorgey)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Kanawha County Commission will contribute $150,000 in funding to help build a turf field at West Virginia State University.

The proceeds will go toward a lighting system, it was announced during Thursday’s commission meeting.

The overall cost of the project is around $1.9 million.

A formal announcement is expected Aug. 23 when the commission will present a check for its part in the project.

