COVID-19 W.Va. | 403 additional cases reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of August 5, 2021, there have been 3,150,938 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 168,733 total cases and 2,961 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 61-year old male from Harrison County, a 60-year old female from Raleigh County, a 71-year old female from Upshur County, a 79-year old female from Cabell County, and a 74-year old male from Kanawha County.

3,108 cases of COVID-19 are considered active in the state.

162,664 West Virginians have recovered from virus complications.

68 percent of the eligible populations has now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to DHHR.

56 percent are fully vaccinated.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov. The registration deadline has been extended to Sunday, August 8, at 11:59 p.m. EDT. The final round of prize winners will be announced Tuesday, August 10.

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,557), Berkeley (13,200), Boone (2,216), Braxton (1,065), Brooke (2,282), Cabell (9,258), Calhoun (407), Clay (549), Doddridge (654), Fayette (3,728), Gilmer (905), Grant (1,329), Greenbrier (2,940), Hampshire (1,948), Hancock (2,887), Hardy (1,598), Harrison (6,414), Jackson (2,327), Jefferson (4,899), Kanawha (15,816), Lewis (1,404), Lincoln (1,629), Logan (3,372), Marion (4,804), Marshall (3,681), Mason (2,163), McDowell (1,696), Mercer (5,338), Mineral (3,020), Mingo (2,842), Monongalia (9,567), Monroe (1,249), Morgan (1,286), Nicholas (1,975), Ohio (4,432), Pendleton (727), Pleasants (970), Pocahontas (699), Preston (2,990), Putnam (5,519), Raleigh (7,280), Randolph (2,923), Ritchie (782), Roane (681), Summers (875), Taylor (1,338), Tucker (556), Tyler (772), Upshur (2,068), Wayne (3,291), Webster (621), Wetzel (1,451), Wirt (476), Wood (8,124), Wyoming (2,153).

