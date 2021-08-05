Advertisement

FAA head seeks more prosecution of unruly airline passengers

Frontier Airlines employees duct-tape an unruly passenger to a chair after he broke out into...
Frontier Airlines employees duct-tape an unruly passenger to a chair after he broke out into violence during a flight.(Source: WPLG, ALFREDO RIVERA, MIAMI-DADE COUNTY CORRECTIONS, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The nation’s top aviation regulator is asking local officials to consider filing criminal charges more often against people who act up during airline flights.

Federal Aviation Administration chief Stephen Dickson says airline crews often ask police to meet their plane when it lands because of unruly passengers.

In some cases, flight attendants report being assaulted.

Dickson says many of the passengers are interviewed by police and then released without any charges.

He calls that a missed opportunity to hold passengers accountable for dangerous behavior.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 76-year-old man who was vaccinated has died as a result of COVID-19 complications.
Vaccinated, elderly man dies with COVID complications
B.A.R.C Boone Animal Rescue Coalition
Dog found shot, dumped in ditch
The West Virginia Board of Education and Department of Education released back-to-school...
West Virginia Dept. of Education releases back to school guidance document
If you have information regarding their location, you are asked to contact the Fayette County...
Sheriff’s deputies concerned about welfare of 10-month-old, searching for parents
FILE - In this July 12, 2020, file photo, smoke rises from the USS Bonhomme Richard in San...
Sailor charged with setting fire that destroyed warship is from Kentucky

Latest News

A search is underway for an injured cub that escaped from a wildlife rescue.
California bear hurt in wildfire escapes from wildlife center
FILE - In this April 4, 2017 file photo, AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka listens at the...
AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka dies
Texas Gov. Greg Greg Abbott on Thursday ordered another special legislative session to again...
Texas gov. orders another special session to pass GOP voting bill
FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2021 file photo, the U.S. Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in...
Biden’s new eviction moratorium faces legality doubts
File photo of President Donald Trump and Sen. Rand Paul at Rupp Arena in Lexington. (Pool)
Trump asks if Rand Paul will ‘apologize’ for opposing Trump-backed Ohio candidate