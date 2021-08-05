Kentucky Gov. Beshear announces most COVID cases since early February

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday announced the highest number of COVID cases since Feb. 3.

He said there were 2,583 new cases reported on Wednesday. In addition, the state’s positivity rate has increased to above 10%.

“The delta variant is serious and real, and we have to be willing to do what it takes to protect our people,” Beshear said in a release.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 490,399 cases and 7,362 deaths throughout the commonwealth.

