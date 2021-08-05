Advertisement

LMPD chief: off-duty deputy fatally shot was ‘targeted and ambushed’

Police said the deputy, identified as Brandon Shirley, 26, was in uniform inside of his...
Police said the deputy, identified as Brandon Shirley, 26, was in uniform inside of his personal vehicle when someone walked up and shot him.(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Jackson
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – An off-duty Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy who was fatally shot while working as security at a car lot was believed to be targeted and ambushed, Louisville Metro Police Department chief Erika Shields said.

The shooting happened at Rockford Lane Auto Sales, located in the 2600 block of Rockford Lane, around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.

Police said the deputy, identified as Brandon Shirley, 26, was in uniform inside of his personal vehicle when someone walked up and shot him.

Shirley was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Shirley was described by Lt. Col. Carl Yates as a good deputy who was well-liked.

Sheriff John Aubrey said Shirley joined the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on March 15, 2019, where he worked in the court security division. He was recently awarded the Medal of Valor for actions he took during a shooting in Jefferson Square Park.

Aubrey said LMPD would conduct the investigation into Shirley’s death.

No arrests have been made. But Shields said investigators may have possible suspects.

“We will make an arrest,” she said.

Shirley was the fifth line of duty death in the history of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Yates said. Four of the five deaths were from gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

