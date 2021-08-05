Poisonous flowers carrying more harm than good

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Whether you’re driving down the road, or walking through your yard, flowers can brighten up your day.

“Now we have these other plants that you also need to treat just like poison ivy,” said Joe Boggs, an assistant professor at the Ohio State University Extension.

Boggs says two springtime flowers can do more harm than good.

Those flowers are poison hemlock which have tiny, white petals in an umbrella-shape, and wild parsnip which have tiny, yellow petals in a flatter umbrella shape.

“Poison hemlock is a very quick-acting serious toxin if you get the sap inside of you. It has killed people,” Boggs said.

While poison hemlock can only be a danger if you ingest the sap, Boggs says it has a history of being deadly.

“It’s arguably the most toxic plant in North America,” Boggs said.

A drop of sap from wild parsnip is an entirely different result.

“If you get the sap on your skin, if you just get a drop and then if you expose that part of skin to the sun, your skin will react with a very severe blister. A very big, deep and severe blister,” Boggs said.

Boggs says people who get sap on themselves from a wild parsnip may not see side effects for a couple of days, because the sun is what sparks the irritation.

While these two flowers may easily get confused with other lookalike flowers, Boggs says a key tip is they only show up in the springtime and are usually found growing near each other in yards, roadsides, and near lakes.

If you find these flowers pop up in your yard, Boggs says you can either spray some sort of weed killer on the flowers before disposing of them, or mow over them. However, if you take the mowing route -- make sure to layer up on protection to avoid getting the sap on or inside your body.

