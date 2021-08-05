Advertisement

Spirit Airlines cancels more flights as problems stretch into 5th day

By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(CNN) - Problems persist for Spirit Airlines as the budget carrier canceled another 360 flights on Thursday.

According to FlightAware, that’s more than 45% of its total schedule.

The low-cost carrier has canceled or delayed hundreds of flights since Aug. 1, stranding passengers around the country due to weather, technology outages and staffing shortages.

According to the Department of Transportation, travelers whose flights have been canceled are due a refund.

FlightAware notes right now Spirit’s cancellations account for more than 80% of all flight cancellations in the U.S.

