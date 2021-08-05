Advertisement

State of W.Va. going to trial against J&J, other drugmakers in April

The state of West Virginia will go to trial against drugmaker Johnson & Johnson, Teva...
The state of West Virginia will go to trial against drugmaker Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceuticals, and Endo Health Solutions next April.(ap newsroom)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The state of West Virginia will go to trial against drugmaker Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceuticals, and Endo Health Solutions next April.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey asked the courts to allow the state to sue on its own instead of going to trial with other cities, counties and hospitals that are also suing.

A panel of judges handling the opioid crisis in West Virginia made the ruling Wednesday.

The state alleges that Johnson & Johnson used deceptive marketing practices which contributed to the opioid crisis in the state.

“This is a fantastic win for West Virginia’s fight against the opioid manufacturers” said Rusty Webb with the Webb Law Centre in Charleston.

Again, the trial is set for April 2022.

