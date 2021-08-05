Summery late week forecast

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The bulk of this week’s rains have now fallen and for many that means no rain at all. That Tuesday night cluster of storms from the Big Sandy into Central WV did manage to dump 1″-3″ from Pikeville to Hamlin to the Teays Valley. Meanwhile Wednesday’s action was mainly in Central Kentucky from Morehead and Cave Run Lake westward through the horse country of the Bluegrass.

Thursday will dawn with a feel of September as readings hover in the cozy low and mid-60s. The day will feature lots of sunshine as highs aim for the mid and upper 80s. While a slow increase in humidity is in order it will take until Friday and the weekend for the air to turn muggy. By the weekend highs will be hanging out near 90 degrees again.

As for the risk of rain, since Wednesday was known for an overall lack of action locally (Flash flood conditions did shift to northern WV where near Morgantown in northwestern Preston County, Marion and eastern Monongalia Counties), the next few days will likely see only a widely scattered afternoon pop up pattern at the time of peak heating.

So kids slap on some SPF 30 please and lifeguards count on a full day of cannonballs as good pool days are here again!

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.