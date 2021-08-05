Advertisement

Traffic delays expected during road project

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEWIS COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – The AA Highway will be reduced to one lane at times later this month as a road surfacing project gets underway.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 9, the $746,000 project is part of a pavement preservation project.

The work is set to get underway the week of Aug. 16 when crews will apply a thin layer of polymer-based surfacing to 8 miles of the Grayson spur from state Route 10 near Vannceburg to the Lewis-Carter county line.

During work, traffic will be reduced to one lane controlled by flaggers. Drivers can expect long delays due to long curing times for the microsurface. Transportation officials say traffic could be stopped at crossroads and entrances.

The overall project is expected to take about two weeks. Drivers are asked to slow down and be extra careful.

