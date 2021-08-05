Advertisement

Trump asks if Rand Paul will ‘apologize’ for opposing Trump-backed Ohio candidate

File photo of President Donald Trump and Sen. Rand Paul at Rupp Arena in Lexington. (Pool)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(WSAZ) - Former President Donald Trump called out Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky) for spending big on a U.S. House challenger in Ohio who lost to a Trump-endorsed candidate.

The statement released by Former President Trump Thursday read, " Do you think Rand Paul will apologize for spending nearly $1 Million on another candidate in Ohio’s 15th District congressional race after I had already endorsed Mike Carey? In any event, Mike went on to an unprecedented victory, more than doubling the second placed finisher and Rand’s candidate came in a distant third out of eleven. Rand is a different kind of guy, but I like him a lot anyway, and I’m proud to have endorsed him when when he ran. Do you think he learned his lesson?”

