Updated guidelines for quarantine after COVID exposure in K-12 classrooms in Ohio

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest guidelines for quarantines after COVID exposure in K-12 classroom settings.

A detailed K-12 classroom exposure quarantine flowchart addresses various scenarios based on school-wide preventive strategies, as well as the vaccination and masking status of the student, teacher, or staff member who was exposed to someone with COVID-19 in a classroom setting.

The Ohio Department of Health says quarantine is not necessary for students and adults possibly exposed, regardless of vaccination status, if all the following prevention measures have been in place:

  • Masking for students and staff (regardless of vaccination status).
  • Physical distancing is maximized (at least 3 feet between desks).
  • Documented COVID-19 prevention policies (e.g., identification of individuals experiencing symptoms, strategies to increase ventilation, protocols for cleaning, etc.).

If not all prevention measures listed above were in place, quarantine is not necessary for fully vaccinated* students and adults provided they adhere to the following precautions: Wear a mask indoors, as much as possible, either for 14 days or until a test performed three to five days after exposure has come back as negative.

The possibly exposed individual or individuals will also be asked to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

If not all prevention measures listed above were in place, quarantine is not necessary for students and adults who are not fully vaccinated if the person who was exposed was wearing a face mask consistently and correctly and physical distancing was maintained.

Quarantine is advised if the student or teacher is not fully vaccinated, and layers of prevention were not in place.

If quarantine is necessary because layers of prevention were not in place as described above, it should last for at least seven days since the last exposure, and the contact should have a negative test.

As Ohio prepares to enter the 2021-22 academic year, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) recommends vaccination for those who are eligible; the use of face masks in K-12 settings, particularly for those who are not fully vaccinated; maximizing distance between people; prompt identification and providing appropriate care for people exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19; practicing good hygiene and routine environmental cleaning and disinfection.

The department says Ohio’s goal is to keep K-12 students in school, in person five days a week.

For the COVID-19 Fact Sheet and Guidelines for K-12 Student Quarantine CLICK HERE.

