American Steveson wins wrestling gold

United State's Gable Dan Steveson celebrates after defeating Georgia's Gennadij Cudinovic...
United State's Gable Dan Steveson celebrates after defeating Georgia's Gennadij Cudinovic during their men's freestyle 125kg wrestling final match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Chiba, Japan.(AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(AP) - American Gable Steveson has defeated Georgia’s Geno Petriashvili 10-8 to claim wrestling gold in the men’s freestyle125-kilogram class.

Georgia challenged the final points, to no avail. Steveson, as is customary after his biggest wins, celebrated with a backflip.

Steveson outscored his opponents 23-0 in the first three rounds. He rolled past 2016 Olympic gold medalist Taha Akgul 8-0 in the quarterfinals.

Petriashvili, the No. 1 seed, is a three-time world champion who was an Olympic bronze medalist in the class in 2016. He led Steveson 8-5 in the final minute, but couldn’t handle the 21-year-old’s quickness late.

Akgul defeated Mongolia’s Lkhagvagerel Munkhtur 5-0 in a bronze medal match.

Iran’s Amir Dare defeated China’s Zhiwei Deng 5-0 in the other bronze medal match.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

