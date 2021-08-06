Advertisement

Commissioners approve nearly $118,000 in KCEAA tower funding

Kanawha County, West Virginia, sign.
Kanawha County, West Virginia, sign.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Kanawha County Commission on Thursday approved more than $118,000 to help the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority (KCEAA) repair one of its communications towers.

That approval didn’t come without a disagreement between commissioners. Although the commission has funds set aside for the KCEAA, Commissioner Ben Salango said he wasn’t sure giving money to the agency was the best idea due to the agency’s current situation.

The KCEAA is under investigation due to a possible misuse of funds.

Although the ambulance authority is cooperating with the investigation, Salango said he is not sure they can be trusted with taxpayers’ dollars.

“My only issue was because there is a public audit going on potentially misappropriated funds that we hold off on approving their request until at least we see the audit,” Salango said. “The last thing I want to do is approve a funding request if in fact money has been misappropriated.”

Commission President Kent Carper and Commissioner Lance Wheeler voted in favor of the funding, while Salango voted against it. Wheeler sits on the KCEAA’s board of directors.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 76-year-old man who was vaccinated has died as a result of COVID-19 complications.
Vaccinated, elderly man dies with COVID complications
FILE - In this July 12, 2020, file photo, smoke rises from the USS Bonhomme Richard in San...
Sailor charged with setting fire that destroyed warship is from Kentucky
B.A.R.C Boone Animal Rescue Coalition
Dog found shot, dumped in ditch
The West Virginia Board of Education and Department of Education released back-to-school...
West Virginia Dept. of Education releases back to school guidance document
If you have information regarding their location, you are asked to contact the Fayette County...
Sheriff’s deputies concerned about welfare of 10-month-old, searching for parents

Latest News

Kanawha County commissioners have officially launched an application for any group or...
Kanawha Co. Commission launches application for American Rescue Plan funds
Police say Seth Donald recorded himself killing his grandfather.
Police say man recorded himself killing his grandfather
Eyeing Blue Ribbon
Tony's trip to the Gallia County Jr. Fair
Police said the deputy, identified as Brandon Shirley, 26, was in uniform inside of his...
LMPD chief: off-duty deputy fatally shot was ‘targeted and ambushed’