Commissioners approve nearly $118,000 in KCEAA tower funding

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Kanawha County Commission on Thursday approved more than $118,000 to help the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority (KCEAA) repair one of its communications towers.

That approval didn’t come without a disagreement between commissioners. Although the commission has funds set aside for the KCEAA, Commissioner Ben Salango said he wasn’t sure giving money to the agency was the best idea due to the agency’s current situation.

The KCEAA is under investigation due to a possible misuse of funds.

Although the ambulance authority is cooperating with the investigation, Salango said he is not sure they can be trusted with taxpayers’ dollars.

“My only issue was because there is a public audit going on potentially misappropriated funds that we hold off on approving their request until at least we see the audit,” Salango said. “The last thing I want to do is approve a funding request if in fact money has been misappropriated.”

Commission President Kent Carper and Commissioner Lance Wheeler voted in favor of the funding, while Salango voted against it. Wheeler sits on the KCEAA’s board of directors.

