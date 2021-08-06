Advertisement

Crash clears on I-64

It happened around 7:45 a.m. Friday.
It happened around 7:45 a.m. Friday.(Sarah Sager)
By Sarah Sager
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A crash that caused standstill traffic on I-64 between Dunbar and South Charleston has now cleared.

It happened just before 7:45 a.m in the eastbound lanes of traffic.

Metro dispatchers say no one was hurt in the crash.

A single car crashed into the median of the Dunbar and South Charleston Interstate Bridge.

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A single car crash on I-64 between Dunbar and South Charleston caused standstill traffic early Friday.

It happened just before 7:45 a.m in the eastbound lanes of traffic.

Metro dispatchers say no one was hurt in the crash.

A single car crashed into the median of the Dunbar and South Charleston Interstate Bridge.

The crash was expected to be cleared up quickly.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this July 12, 2020, file photo, smoke rises from the USS Bonhomme Richard in San...
Sailor charged with setting fire that destroyed warship is from Kentucky
Police say Seth Donald recorded himself killing his grandfather.
Police say man video recorded grandfather’s murder
Police said the deputy, identified as Brandon Shirley, 26, was in uniform inside of his...
LMPD chief: Off-duty deputy fatally shot was ‘targeted and ambushed’
Those who knew the victim, Maurice Sill, say he led a profoundly active life.
Man allegedly killed by own grandson remembered for active life
John Nelson is only accepting fully vaccinated customers at his hair salon in Charleston.
Hair salon only accepting fully vaccinated customers

Latest News

Multifest returns to Haddad Riverfront Park
Multifest returns to Haddad Riverfront Park
Friday WSAZ Olympic TV schedule
Friday WSAZ Olympic TV schedule
Man rescued from Ohio River
Man rescued from Ohio River
It happened around 7:45 a.m. Friday.
Crash causes backup on I-64