Crash clears on I-64

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A crash that caused standstill traffic on I-64 between Dunbar and South Charleston has now cleared.

It happened just before 7:45 a.m in the eastbound lanes of traffic.

Metro dispatchers say no one was hurt in the crash.

A single car crashed into the median of the Dunbar and South Charleston Interstate Bridge.

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A single car crash on I-64 between Dunbar and South Charleston caused standstill traffic early Friday.

It happened just before 7:45 a.m in the eastbound lanes of traffic.

Metro dispatchers say no one was hurt in the crash.

A single car crashed into the median of the Dunbar and South Charleston Interstate Bridge.

The crash was expected to be cleared up quickly.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.