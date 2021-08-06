Crash clears on I-64
DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A crash that caused standstill traffic on I-64 between Dunbar and South Charleston has now cleared.
It happened just before 7:45 a.m in the eastbound lanes of traffic.
Metro dispatchers say no one was hurt in the crash.
A single car crashed into the median of the Dunbar and South Charleston Interstate Bridge.
