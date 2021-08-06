Advertisement

Crews pull person from vehicle after accident, roadway closed

The 5400 of Ohio River Road was shut down Friday afternoon following an accident with entrapment.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A single-vehicle accident is causing a portion of Ohio River Road to be closed Friday afternoon.

The accident happened around noon in the 5400 block of Ohio River Road.

911 dispatchers say crews were able to get a person trapped inside the vehicle out.

Both lanes have been blocked off.

No other details have been released at this time.

