Advertisement

Delta variant now reported in 32 W.Va. counties

Gov. Jim Justice holds a press briefing Friday to discuss the state's efforts in response to...
Gov. Jim Justice holds a press briefing Friday to discuss the state's efforts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.(Gov. Justice Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLETSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For the first time since June 10, active cases of COVID-19 have surpassed 3,000 in the State of West Virginia, Gov. Justice announced Friday during his briefing regarding the state’s response to the pandemic.

Five West Virginia counties are currently red on the county alert system map, including Cabell County.

The five listed as red are Cabell, Marshall, Wetzel, Wyoming and Upsher Counties.

14 virus outbreaks have been reported at long-term care facilities in the state and 10 church communities are dealing with an outbreak.

Gov. Justice says 129 cases of the delta variant of COVID-19 have been reported in West Virginia. 32 of West Virginia’s 55 counties have reported at least one case.

“It is something we should not panic about,” said Gov. Justice Friday. “I don’t want to sit here and be crying wolf, but absolutely it is something we should act on right now.”

As of Friday, the state’s daily positivity rate sits at 5.73 percent.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there have been 3,158,359 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 169,162 total cases and 2,965 deaths.

Friday DHHR confirmed four additional COVID-19 related deaths: a 65-year old male from Berkeley County, a 76-year old male from Kanawha County, a 90-year old female from Putnam County and a 53-year old male from Morgan County.

210 are in the hospital fighting COVID-19 complications. 68 have been admitted to the ICU and 27 are currently on a ventilator.

Of the eligible population, 68 percent have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 56 percent is fully vaccinated.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes.

The last chance to enter for a chance to win in the sweepstakes is Saturday.

The final round of prize winners will now be announced next Tuesday, Aug. 10.

Gov. Justice extends “Do it for Babydog” Vaccination Sweepstakes registration deadline

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,563), Berkeley (13,240), Boone (2,227), Braxton (1,067), Brooke (2,285), Cabell (9,291), Calhoun (410), Clay (551), Doddridge (657), Fayette (3,735), Gilmer (907), Grant (1,331), Greenbrier (2,941), Hampshire (1,951), Hancock (2,889), Hardy (1,600), Harrison (6,429), Jackson (2,338), Jefferson (4,903), Kanawha (15,844), Lewis (1,412), Lincoln (1,630), Logan (3,381), Marion (4,822), Marshall (3,694), Mason (2,169), McDowell (1,704), Mercer (5,348), Mineral (3,023), Mingo (2,843), Monongalia (9,581), Monroe (1,251), Morgan (1,290), Nicholas (1,979), Ohio (4,441), Pendleton (727), Pleasants (971), Pocahontas (697), Preston (2,991), Putnam (5,533), Raleigh (7,298), Randolph (2,938), Ritchie (782), Roane (685), Summers (876), Taylor (1,341), Tucker (560), Tyler (774), Upshur (2,087), Wayne (3,302), Webster (626), Wetzel (1,465), Wirt (476), Wood (8,148), Wyoming (2,158).

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Seth Donald recorded himself killing his grandfather.
Police say man video recorded grandfather’s murder
FILE - In this July 12, 2020, file photo, smoke rises from the USS Bonhomme Richard in San...
Sailor charged with setting fire that destroyed warship is from Kentucky
Police said the deputy, identified as Brandon Shirley, 26, was in uniform inside of his...
LMPD chief: Off-duty deputy fatally shot was ‘targeted and ambushed’
John Nelson is only accepting fully vaccinated customers at his hair salon in Charleston.
Hair salon only accepting fully vaccinated customers
Those who knew the victim, Maurice Sill, say he led a profoundly active life.
Man allegedly killed by own grandson remembered for active life

Latest News

West Virginia State University pays off student account balances
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine
Ohio Governor | “Individual choice is the most important thing”
Multifest returns at Haddad Riverfront Park with live music
Multifest returns at Haddad Riverfront Park with live music
WVSU gets upgrades to sports facilities
WVSU gets upgrades to sports facilities