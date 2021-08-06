Deputies rescue man in Ohio River

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Law enforcement rescued a man in the Ohio River below the Silver Bridge Friday morning.

According to Mason County 911 Dispatchers, it happened around 12:15 a.m.

It’s still unclear how he got into the water, but dispatchers say he wasn’t injured.

Mason County Sheriff’s Deputies and Gallia County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

