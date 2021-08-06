Advertisement

Florida OKs school vouchers in districts requiring masks

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s Board of Education has approved an emergency rule to allow private school vouchers to parents who say their school district’s mask-wearing mandates amount to child harassment.

COVID-19 safety policies, including requirements to wear masks.

The parents could request the vouchers under provisions normally used to protect children who are being bullied.

The meeting was scheduled a week after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered the department to come up with ways to pressure school districts not to impose mask mandates, saying they had the legal right to make decisions about their children’s health and education.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Seth Donald recorded himself killing his grandfather.
Police say man video recorded grandfather’s murder
FILE - In this July 12, 2020, file photo, smoke rises from the USS Bonhomme Richard in San...
Sailor charged with setting fire that destroyed warship is from Kentucky
Police said the deputy, identified as Brandon Shirley, 26, was in uniform inside of his...
LMPD chief: Off-duty deputy fatally shot was ‘targeted and ambushed’
John Nelson is only accepting fully vaccinated customers at his hair salon in Charleston.
Hair salon only accepting fully vaccinated customers
Those who knew the victim, Maurice Sill, say he led a profoundly active life.
Man allegedly killed by own grandson remembered for active life

Latest News

Mask Guidance
Masks required for public colleges and universities in Kentucky
President Joe Biden called on Americans to get vaccinated and wear masks when recommended: "All...
Biden: America can beat the delta variant
The Way Station bar burns as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville community of Plumas...
Wildfire explodes to third-largest in California history
FILE — In this July 30, 2021 file photo, Bradley Sharp, of Saratoga, N.Y., gets the Johnson &...
Shots give COVID-19 survivors big immune boost, studies show
Norwegian says the “vaccine passport” ban, signed into law in May by Republican Gov. Ron...
Norwegian Cruise Line challenges Florida passenger vaccine law