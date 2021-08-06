Hot weekend ahead as Dog Days draw to end

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Weekend heats up in time for festivals and fairs

The first full weekend of August is upon us and sure enough the cozy September feel of this week will be left behind. In its place the atmosphere will add a familiar 3H flare as the haze, heat and humidity of late summer returns. Now with the increase in heat and humidity we will have to watch for scattered showers or thunderstorms, but odds favor only an hour of rain on Saturday in an otherwise dry weekend.

Friday will dawn with patchy fog and temperatures in the mid 60s, cozy by early August standards. Quickly the sun will take over and temperatures will resume their climb. Highs made 86 officially on Thursday (I saw several spots including Cabell County EMS headquarters in Huntington near 90). With the air a few degrees hotter today thanks to a light south breeze, I am figuring airport readings come in at 88 which translates to 90 downtown.

Saturday’s forecasted high is all about when clouds tower and where showers follow. Mid to upper 80s with an afternoon flare up of showers/storms probable, but as usual scattered in nature.

By Sunday thru Tuesday it is time for our next heat wave as highs match then go beyond 90 degrees. By then the Dog Star Sirius will be fading on the astrological clock signaling the end the famed Dog Days of summer.

