Kentucky movie theater gets a new look

By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The old Kyova Mall is going through a transformation. Currently, most of the buildings are under construction, but there is one place you can sit back and enjoy.

The movie theater there opened for business Friday afternoon, and the owner says the release date of “Suicide Squad 2″ expedited reopening.

“Why wait to give a movie theater experience back to the community?” said Jason Camp, owner of the Camp Landing Entertainment District. To catch the premiere in time, Camp says crews worked day and night. He said most of them were from the area.

They updates the concession stand, repainted the walls, all while making more room for stiff drinks. “We’ll have a bar that’s going to open September first,” Camp said.

Customers will be able to take drinks back to their eats if they wish. Now that the movie theater is done, the focus will shift to opening a new restaurant.

“The Kentucky Barrel will open in five to six weeks,” Camp said.

