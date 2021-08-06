Advertisement

Kings Island celebrates Orion’s millionth rider

Orion at Kings Island saw its millionth rider on Friday.
Aug. 6, 2021
MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - Kings Island’s newest rollercoaster passed a significant milestone on Friday.

Columbus-resident Mary Hendricks’s first ride on Orion was also the giga coaster’s one millionth, according to park officials.

“Being part of Orion’s history is just awesome,” Hendricks said. “It’s really exciting to be part of that [as the one millionth rider.] Great day and a lot of fun.”

Orion is the tallest and fastest roller coaster at Kings Island.

It opened last summer as the world’s seventh giga coaster, a class of roller coasters that feature a 300-399 ft. height or drop, park officials say.

The giga coaster was ranked the “Best New Amusement Park Attraction” in the 2020 USA TODAY 10Best.com Readers’ Choice Travel Awards poll.

It was exclusively designed for Kings Island by Switzerland-based Bolliger & Mabillard, which also designed the park’s Banshee and Diamondback roller coasters, park officials say.

