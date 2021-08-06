Advertisement

More than 100 new COVID cases reported in part of eastern Ky.

More than 100 new COVID cases are reported in Boyd County, Kentucky.
More than 100 new COVID cases are reported in Boyd County, Kentucky.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – More than 100 new COVID cases are reported in Boyd County.

The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center made that announcement Friday, saying the 108 newest cases are from Tuesday through Friday.

They range from a 9-month-old boy to some in their late 70s. Three of those affected are hospitalized.

Health officials say eight new cases are reported at the Boyd County Detention Center.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 78 deaths. There have been 5,421 total positive cases, 3,393 which have recovered.

