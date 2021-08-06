Ohio Governor | “Individual choice is the most important thing”

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says individual choice is the most important thing when it comes to possibly mandating masks again.

He addressed the state during a press conference Friday morning to bring everyone up to date on where they are with the battle against COVID-19.

Governor DeWine says people can choose to get the vaccine and institutions can make decisions on masks. He says we know the power of the mask against the virus.

The governor says there are two Ohios essentially when it comes to COVID-19, one side is vaccinated and safe, and one is not.

Gov. DeWine says 60% of all adults in Ohio 18 years of age and older are vaccinated. 40% are not.

Of those who are 12 years old and up, 58% are vaccinated. 42% remain unvaccinated as of Friday.

When it comes to COVID-19 related hospitalizations, since January 1, 2021, 18,662 were hospitalized overall. Of those, 18,367 were not vaccinated. 295 had been vaccinated.

The governor mentioned we are seeing an upward trend in COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, the Chief Medical Office for the Ohio Department of Health, says the delta variant is dominant. It’s more contagious, more dangerous than prior versions of the coronavirus, and evidence shows the viral loads are higher, which means delta is reproducing itself much more quickly once it gets inside of the body. He says the delta variant spreads like wildfire.

However, the vaccine remains very effective against the virus, Dr. Vanderhoff says.

He says if you’re in a crowded indoor setting, potentially with unvaccinated people, you might want to wear a mask. If you’re an unvaccinated person, the best thing you can do is get vaccinated, according to Dr. Vanderhoff.

The key to containing and getting rid of the coronavirus is the vaccine.

Governor DeWine says 85 of 88 counties have seen increases in people getting vaccinated in July. Last week, they saw an increase in vaccines in all 88 Ohio counties. Additionally, the largest increase in vaccines in the lowest vaccinated counties.

The governor says to encourage vaccinations, they do let local health departments use previously provided coronavirus relief funding to provide incentives to their residents. This is up to each individual local county.

