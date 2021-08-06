Ohio’s sales tax holiday weekend kicks off

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - If the students in your family will start kindergarten or college in a few weeks, school supplies can get expensive.

Parents like Emma Collins know firsthand how quickly school supplies alone can add up in one trip to the store.

“Fifty bucks easily,” Collins said.

However, since she’s shopping in Ohio this weekend, the state’s tax free holiday is allowing her to save some cash.

Shoppers in Ohio won’t have to pay sales tax on the following items:

School supplies -- such as pencils, notebooks and backpacks that are $20 or less.

Instructional materials -- such as workbooks and maps which are $20 or less.

Clothing -- such as shirts, jeans, and shoes as long as they’re $75 or less.

A full list of what is included in the sales tax exemption can be found here.

“A little bit goes a very long way,” Carrie Clark said.

Saving a few bucks here and there makes all the difference for Clark, who knows just how stressful it already is trying to budget before school starts.

“It’s definitely hard on the paycheck to go school shopping,” Clark said.

It’s cash she would’ve spent on sales tax, now going toward other things she and parents alike may need.

“Whether it’s a tank of gas to put in your car to go to work, or groceries, or to take him to the movies, or to do something. We’re looking forward to having a little cash to do something fun before school starts,” Clark said.

It all adds up to erasing some stress to focus on sending the kiddos back to school fully equipped with everything they need.

Ohio’s tax free weekend ends at 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

West Virginia’s tax free weekend happened last weekend. Kentucky doesn’t have one.

