School system offers comprehensive ‘Back to School Guide’ to answer questions

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – As students head back to school with the uncertainty of COVID, Cabell County Schools has released its official “Back to School Guide” for the 2021-2022 school year.

It covers an array of topics including face covering and COVID-19 protocols, school-year calendars, revised school start times, revised bus schedules, and afterschool programs.

“We are so excited to have students returning to school August 18,” Cabell County Schools Superintendent Ryan Saxe said in a release. “While we are not completely out of the woods when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have learned to be very responsive in adapting to the needs of our students and community while successfully and safely continuing the education process.”

Dr. Saxe said “district leaders and its Chief Health Officer are in constant contact with local and state health officials and the district has been receiving guidance for how to continue to operate schools safely while meeting the education, social and emotional needs of children.”

While many students struggled with virtual learning, others thrived. As a result, the school system offered its new Cabell Virtual Learning Academy to enhance that option. Registration for the Cabell Virtual Learning Academy is open through Aug. 10. For more information or to register online, tap here.

