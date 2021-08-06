Advertisement

School system offers comprehensive ‘Back to School Guide’ to answer questions

As students head back to school with the uncertainty of COVID, Cabell County Schools has...
As students head back to school with the uncertainty of COVID, Cabell County Schools has released its official “Back to School Guide” for the 2021-2022 school year.(Cabell County Schools)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – As students head back to school with the uncertainty of COVID, Cabell County Schools has released its official “Back to School Guide” for the 2021-2022 school year.

That guide is available under the “Families” heading by tapping here.

It covers an array of topics including face covering and COVID-19 protocols, school-year calendars, revised school start times, revised bus schedules, and afterschool programs.

“We are so excited to have students returning to school August 18,” Cabell County Schools Superintendent Ryan Saxe said in a release. “While we are not completely out of the woods when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have learned to be very responsive in adapting to the needs of our students and community while successfully and safely continuing the education process.”

Dr. Saxe said “district leaders and its Chief Health Officer are in constant contact with local and state health officials and the district has been receiving guidance for how to continue to operate schools safely while meeting the education, social and emotional needs of children.”

While many students struggled with virtual learning, others thrived. As a result, the school system offered its new Cabell Virtual Learning Academy to enhance that option. Registration for the Cabell Virtual Learning Academy is open through Aug. 10. For more information or to register online, tap here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Seth Donald recorded himself killing his grandfather.
Police say man video recorded grandfather’s murder
John Nelson is only accepting fully vaccinated customers at his hair salon in Charleston.
Hair salon only accepting fully vaccinated customers
FILE - In this July 12, 2020, file photo, smoke rises from the USS Bonhomme Richard in San...
Sailor charged with setting fire that destroyed warship is from Kentucky
Police said the deputy, identified as Brandon Shirley, 26, was in uniform inside of his...
LMPD chief: Off-duty deputy fatally shot was ‘targeted and ambushed’
Those who knew the victim, Maurice Sill, say he led a profoundly active life.
Man allegedly killed by own grandson remembered for active life

Latest News

Two out of three major Eastern Kentucky hospitals fall short two percent of reaching herd...
2 out 3 Eastern Ky. hospitals short of reaching herd immunization levels
Residents voiced their displeasure with what they view as a misplaced priority.
Milton residents take water complaints to city council
Ohio’s tax free weekend ends at 11:59 Sunday night.
Ohio’s sales tax holiday weekend kicks off
The first stages of a drought is forcing the Summersville Lake marina to close all slips along...
Summersville Lake Marina closing early due to drought